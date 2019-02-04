FREINDS add new books to lobby

FRIENDS OF New Milford Library will highlight books on music and romance in the Friendly Finds area of the library lobby this month.

February is music and romance month.

In addition, books on black history, heart health and presidents will be featured, along with an assortment of fiction, non-fiction, children’s and vintage books on a variety of other topics.

All books are in very good condition with low prices.