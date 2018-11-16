FDR site hosting showcase featuring veteran artists, writers

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An annual event showcasing artwork, crafts, and performances by active duty military members and veterans is being held at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library and Museum.

The sixth annual Veteran Arts Showcase is being held Friday evening through Sunday at the FDR site in Hyde Park in Dutchess County.

The event's Woodstock, New York-based organizers say the showcase was started to give veterans a way to express their military experiences through the arts and to help them recover from the aftermath of war.

This weekend's event features a gallery of paintings, sculptures and photographs by veterans and their families, as well as musical performances and a writing workshop.

Justin Taylan, the founder of Pacific Wrecks, will discuss his work searching for missing crews and aircraft from World War II.