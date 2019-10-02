FBI offers up to $20K reward in New Mexico cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of a New Mexico teenager who disappeared more than three decades ago.

Tara Calico was 19 when she vanished after going for a bicycle ride near her home in Belen.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the agency has never stopped looking for Calico and hopes somebody will finally come forward with a clue that will help solve the case.

Numerous tips have come in over the years, and the FBI has conducted countless interviews.

Calico was riding a pink Huffy mountain bike with yellow control cables and sidewalls. She was last seen along Highway 47 in Valencia County just before noon on Sept. 20, 1988.

Authorities say she biked this route daily as part of her routine 36-mile ride.