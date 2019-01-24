FBI conducts search at Warwick eye care practice

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — FBI agents have raided a Rhode Island eye care practice, removing boxes as part of the search.

The search was conducted Wednesday evening at Koch Eye Associates in Warwick. An FBI spokeswoman says the agency is working with another agency "conducting court-authorized activity."

Video of the raid also shows agents with the federal Office of Inspector General heading in and out of the building.

Dartmouth, Massachusetts police say the FBI also searched the Eye Health Vision Center in Dartmouth.

Both practices are owned and operated by the Claris Vision Group.

Claris Vision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.