FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 6:43 p.m.
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, file photo, Supporters of Gabby Petito hold up photos of Gabby after a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 file photo, Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, makes a statement to the media during a briefing in North Port, Fla.
FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.
The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI. The area where they were found had been under water during earlier searches.