FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won.
Still, the Cyber Ninjas firm, which had never audited an election before, spread numerous falsehoods that ignored the basic facts of how elections work in Maricopa County, including unfounded claims about duplicate ballots, missing files and illegitimate votes.