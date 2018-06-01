Eyes on Begich as Alaska candidate filing deadline nears





JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — With Alaska candidates facing a Friday deadline to file to run, all eyes are on former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich and whether the Democrat will enter the race for governor.

Gov. Bill Walker's campaign said that Begich would influence whether Walker, an independent, ran in the Democratic primary or skipped the primary and instead gathered signatures to appear on November's general election ballot.

In a statement Friday, ahead of a public announcement by Begich, Walker said he and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott would go the signature-gathering route and run as independents.

A recent court ruling allowed independents to run in the Democratic primary if they want the party's backing. Walker was elected in 2014 with Democratic support.

Walker's campaign had previously said that Walker wouldn't run in the primary if Begich ran to avoid a "destructive primary."

Walker said there's a long road to the November election, "and I have no interest in criticizing anyone for stepping up to serve their state." The election will provide "a historically unique choice," he said.

"I appreciate the folks who worked hard to try to find a way to make this a two-way race. I understand that made things simpler from a strategic and technical perspective," Walker said. "But I can tell you that I am as excited as I've ever been. I am an Alaskan before I am anything else."

He said he likes his and Mallott's chances.

Walker has wanted to run as a team with Mallott, a Democrat. Walker changed his party affiliation from Republican to undeclared in 2014 in joining forces with Mallott as part of a so-called unity ticket to upset then-Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican.

Begich, a former Anchorage mayor, in 2008 eked out a win over longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens. Begich served one term in the Senate, losing a hard-fought, high-profile race to Republican Dan Sullivan in 2014.

Begich told supporters last summer he was considering a run for governor, after being encouraged to do so. He said he loved the consulting work he took up after his Senate defeat and spending more time with family.

More recently he has spoken out on Twitter on policy issues, including support for expanded Medicaid and funding for Planned Parenthood. He also at times has jabbed at state leaders and Sullivan.

On the Republican side, there was speculation about whether former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell would jump in.

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, known for his conservative views, and businessman Scott Hawkins were the highest-profile Republicans in the race heading toward the 5 p.m. Friday filing deadline.

State Rep. Mike Chenault of Nikiski, a former state House speaker, announced late Thursday that he won't seek the GOP nomination for governor, citing personal reasons and "other reasons I would rather not discuss."