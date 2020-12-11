Eye on Washington

6 1of6Bryan Memorial Town Hall has unique architecture.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of6Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Green Hill Road is one of several places of worship in town.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of6The striking fence that borders Judea Cemetery casts shadows on the browning grass along Judea Cemetery Road.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of6Steep Rock Association's Hidden Valley Preserve is one of the scenic locations for hikers in town. Hikers must cross this wooden bridge, with views of rushing waters, before entering the preserve along Bee Brook Road.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of6A winding fence, protecting two horses, follows the curve of New Preston Hill Road.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of6The East Aspetuck River makes its way through the village of New Preston.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less