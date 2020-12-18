Eye on Warren: photographs of Warren

8 1of8Warren Land Trust is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Warren. The trust has over 793 acres under its protection, 11 fee properties and 15 conservation easements. Its four hiking trails include Coords Preserve on Angevine Road, above, Dorothy Maier Preserve, Strong Preserve and Willis Tanner Farmland Preserve.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of8Recreational activities are available at Warren Woods, which features Fiddler’s Pond, on Brick School Road.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of8Warren Congregational Church is one of several key sites, along with Warren School and the fire department, on Sackett Hill Road.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of8The Warren Volunteer Fire Company plays an integral role in town, not only serving the town in emergencies but by offering several key events throughout the year.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of8Farms make up a rich part of Warren life, as evident by the Tanner Brook Farm sign along Route 341 and the sign for Angevine Farm across the street.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of8The Warren Historical Society oversees and maintains the historic Brick School, which recently had a new roof and windows installed.Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 7of8Spectrum/The town of Warren has a dedicated war memorial to pay tribute to those who serve. December 2020. For Spectrum Images 12/25/20Deborah Rose/Hearst ConnecticutShow MoreShow Less 8of8Spectrum/Farming is a large part of history in the town of Warren. December 2020. For Spectrum Images 12/25/20Deborah Rose/Hearst ConnecticutShow MoreShow Less