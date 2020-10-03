‘Extreme Hide & Seek’ set at park

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will offer a new rain or shine event, “Extreme Hide & Seek,” Oct. 17.

Visitors are invited to bring a backpack of snacks and find a place to hide in the park to avoid being found by one of the park’s two seekers.

A winner will be named.

“I will say 2020 has certainly been our most difficult year to date because of regulations surrounding the pandemic,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park. “We have cancelled our events all year and that means zero income from them as well.”

“This is the most socially distant event we could think of and it has become a very popular and growing trend across the country,” he said. “Who doesn’t love a little nostalgia mixed with doing some good for others?”

The cost is $25 per person.

The event, sponsored by Goatboy Soaps, is limited to a number of people.

Sponsorships are available.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.universe.com/extremehideandseek.

To participate or volunteer, call 860-799-6520 or email harrybrookepark14@gmail.com.