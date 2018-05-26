Extra police planned for Paris protest of Macron's policies

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of French labor unions, left-wing political parties and civil rights groups are calling for "floods of people" at demonstrations opposing the pro-business policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Thousands of protesters were gathering in Paris on Saturday for an afternoon march being held under tight security. Marches demanding social justice and against the president's policies also were planned in numerous other cities.

More than 1,500 police officers have been mobilized in Paris to prevent activists not associated with the official protest from causing damage, which has happened in previous demonstrations.

The target of the main event are Macron's policies that organizers say is reducing workers' rights, favoring the better-off and dismantling the French way of life.

Macron says his economic changes are meant to increase France's global competitiveness.