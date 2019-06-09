Extends thanks to all who made Kent parade ‘a success’

To the Editor:

I wish to thank all the organizations and individuals who made the Kent Memorial Day Parade such a great success this year.

Thanks to all United States military veterans, the Kent Center School Band and Director David Poirier, Kent Volunteer Fire Department, Kent Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Joseph Tobin, Williston B. Case, Dick and Charlotte Lindsey, Kent Library Association, Kent Garden Club, First Selectman Bruce Adams, the Rev. Roger White of St. Andrew’s Church and Msgr. Vittorio Guerrera of St. Kateri Catholic Church.

Also thanks to the Head of Deacons, Veralyn Davee, of the First Congregational Church of Kenht, who recited the prayer at the Congregational cemetery, and Bethany Keck who sang “America the Beautiful.”

Many thanks to the Connecticut State Police and Trooper Andrew Fisher, Kent’s Resident Trooper, for the excellent control of motor vehicle traffic.

Special thanks to American Legion member Kevin Sabia for putting up the flags on Main Street.

Also, thanks to Bill McCann who drove his tractor and hay wagon that young children rode on during the parade with parental supervision.

I wish to commend and thank the Kent Lions Club for their continued support by handing out over several hundred flags to the spectators and refreshments provided by Davis IGA that were given to the children and spectators at the end of the parade.

The American Legion supplied the ice cream to the children.

I also want to extend my gratitude to the many residents who attended the parade who continue to support our veterans and deceased veterans on Memorial Day. It was a great day and the weather cooperated this year.

Andrew Ocif