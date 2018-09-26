Extends thanks to all for support of 9/11 memorial ceremony

New Milford firefighters and police participate in a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New Milford Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2018. The day marked the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

To the Editor:

On behalf of the 9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee, I would like to thank all who participated in our ceremonies, helping to make it a success.

I would like to recognize all of our first responders, including ambulance, fire and police, for their dedication and sacrifice to our community and to all our men and women in the Armed Forces serving our country.

Thanks to the New Milford Police Department’s Color Guard, Sgt. Warren Henkel of the U.S. Marine Corps, Jeff McBreairty of American Legion Post 31 and Jim Delancy of VFW Post 1672, who participated in the changing of the colors, assisted by Don Hayes, Frank Morris and William Wagner.

The new flag was raised by Lt. Al Thierfelder of Northville Volunteer Department and by Donna Hespe of New Milford Ambulance.

The KWVA Chapter 11 were in attendance.

The National Anthem and the Naval Hymn were sung by the St. Francis Xavier Church choir, directed by Christian Martirno, and the invocation was offered by Dan Sullivan.

Guest speakers included state Representatives Richard Smith (108th) and Bill Buckbee (R-67th), State Senator Craig Miner (R-30th), Mayor Pete Bass, each of whom offered brief memorials, and Matt Grimes, who shared his experiences of that day.

I would like to acknowledge Brendan Maguire for the great job realigning all the pavers and mulch, and Bob Roache for his dedication to the plants and shrubs that adorn our monument.

Many thanks to the New Milford Public Works Department for their assistance with the sound system, and Scott’s Nursery for the mulch and plants that surround the monument.

To close the ceremony, Cathy Reynolds sang “God Bless America,” followed by Patrick Maguire playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. All first responders placed flowers, donated by Stop & Shop, on the monument.

I would like to give a special thanks to the following for their dedication to the 9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee: Tammy Reardon, Patrick Maguire, Korey Linder and Walter Bayer.

Daniel Sullivan

Chairperson

9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee

New Milford