Extends appreciation for 9/11 ceremony support

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the following for taking part in our ceremony honoring those who lost their lives on 9-11-2001.

Thank you Sgt. Warren Hengel of the USMC, Commander Jeff McBreairty and Don Hayes of American Legion Post 31, Commander James Delancy of VFW Post 1671, who participated in the changing of the colors.

Thank you to Christian Martirano of St. Francis Xavier Church, who played the National Anthem, which was sung by Tina and Buck Oviatt.

Thanks to the Honorable Mayor Pete Bass, who placed a wreath at the foot of the 9/11 monument. The wreath was donated by Ruth Chase Flowers.

Thank you to Deacon Al Gambone of St. Francis Xavier Church who offered the Invocation and guest speakers Sen. Craig Minor, (R-30th), State Rep. Bill Buckbee, (R-67th), State Rep. Richard Smith (R-108th) and the mayor, all of whom memorialized the events that day, honoring all those who lost their lives on 9/11.

We appreciate the flyover by New Milford Police Department’s helicopter.

The ceremony concluded with everyone singing “God Bless America,” followed by Patrick Maguire of Celtic Cross playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes

A special thanks to Tammy Reardon, Patrick Maguire, Walter Bayer, Korey Linder, and Jeff McBrearity for their advice and assistance in the planning for s successful ceremony.

And finally, a special thanks to Bob Roach, for his dedication and care of our monument.

Dan Sullivan

Chairperson

9-11 Memorial Maintenance Committee