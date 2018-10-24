Expresses support of Democratic candidates

To the Editor:

I’m writing to support Democratic candidates Tom O’Brien for state representative of the 67th, David Lawson for state senator representing the 30th, and Jahana Hayes for US Congress representing the 5th District.

These candidates will fight for northwestern Connecticut and for our economic, social and environmental justice.

The northwestern part of the state is often neglected in regards to transportation, infrastructure, and school funding, and I believe these candidates will encourage economic growth while protecting our natural resources, great educational systems, and geographic beauty.

Jackie Eaton

New Milford