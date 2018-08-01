Expresses support for Thad Gray

To the Editor:

I believe that elections are about optimism and the future.

Thad Gray, endorsed Republican candidate for state treasurer, embodies both qualities.

Thad has an impressive and accomplished 35-year career including serving as chief investment officer of a firm that managed public pensions.

He is prepared and eager to fulfill the role of treasurer to put Connecticut on a path towards fiscal solvency rather than the current malaise of fiscal crisis.

The numbers and forecast are daunting; however, we must send leaders to Hartford that have the experience necessary to collaborate for a brighter path.

If you believe, like I do, that Connecticut has a brighter future, then please join me in voting for Thad Gray Aug. 14 in the Republican primary and again in November.

Lois Chludzinski

New Milford