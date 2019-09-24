Explosive devices found in rubble of burned condo complex

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead next to two homemade explosive devices in the wreckage of a Massachusetts condominium building severely damaged in a fire.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. did not identify the man found Monday in the third-floor unit of the Bartley Nolan Condominiums in Fitchburg and said the cause of Sunday's blaze remains under investigation.

But he said it appeared the devices had been detonated intentionally and residents reported hearing explosions when the fire began just before 6 p.m. Sunday. The state bomb squad was called in to remove the devices.

About 60 residents have been displaced from the 24-unit building.

Early said there is no threat to the general public and the fire appears to be an isolated incident.