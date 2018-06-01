Explosion, fire damages Shakopee manufacturer

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in a mechanical shed triggered a large fire at a Minnesota glassmaking facility.

The fire started just after 9 a.m. Friday at Anchor Glass Container, a glass and bottle manufacturer in Shakopee, southwest of Minneapolis.

CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Rebecca Virden says the utility provider and state officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the blast. She confirms natural gas was involved.

Shakopee Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Yttreness says firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and employees were able to return to work shortly afterward. Much of the damage was contained to a mechanical building roughly 50 feet from the main warehouse.

The company's environmental manager, Travis Richins, says no one was hurt.