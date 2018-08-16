https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Explosion-at-bagel-store-blows-out-building-13160505.php
Explosion at bagel store blows out building doors, windows
PENFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials in upstate New York say a stove at a bagel store has caused an explosion that blew out the shop's doors and windows.
The Penfield Fire Department says an employee at Bruegger's (BROO'-gerz) Bagels smelled gas early Thursday morning, but didn't think much of it. Officials say an employee then turned on the stove, which caused an explosion and sparked a small fire.
Firefighters say they were surprised no one was injured, given the extent of the explosion's damage to the shop, located in a shopping plaza in the Rochester suburb.
Officials say the cause of the fire was a faulty oven leaking gas.
Authorities are investigating.
