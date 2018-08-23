Explanations for 2 more constitutional amendments OK'd

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state panel has completed writing summaries on two additional proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution that lawmakers have set for referendums in November.

The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission met Thursday and approved written explanations for amendments that would lower the cap on income tax rates and mandate photo identification to vote in person. These explanations won't be printed on the ballot. Instead, they'll be placed in a statewide voters' guide and sent to local elections boards.

The commission previously met to approve explanations for amendments that would create the right to hunt and fish and expand crime victims' rights.

The panel on Thursday didn't discuss another two proposed amendments addressing judicial vacancies and boards and commissions, since a court this week blocked those ballot questions as misleading.