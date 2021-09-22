EXPLAINER: Wide dangers ahead for Spanish volcanic island Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 2:56 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Monday Sept. 20, 2021 file photo, lava erupts from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. (Kike Rincon/Europa Press via AP, File) Kike Rincon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, lava from a volcano eruption flows destroying houses on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this Monday Sept. 20, 2021 file photo, lava from a volcano engulfs a building near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. (Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP, File) Kike Rincon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, lava from a volcano eruption flows destroying houses on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this Monday Sept. 20, 2021 file photo, hot lava reaches a balsa normally used for for irrigation after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. (Europa Press via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this Monday Sept. 20, 2021 file photo, lava erupts from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. A long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. (Europa Press via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MADRID (AP) — A small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean is struggling days after a volcano erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and authorities are warning that more dangers from the explosion lie ahead.
Here is a look at the volcanic eruption on La Palma and its consequences: