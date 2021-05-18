Experts: 1 pipeline each for NC natural gas, fuel a concern

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is particularly susceptible to energy interruptions because gasoline and natural gas supplies originate mainly from two pipeline systems, energy industry experts told a state Senate committee Tuesday.
Representatives of utility giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were among those who addressed the chamber's energy panel in light of this month's ransomware cyberattack upon the Colonial Pipeline. North Carolina motorists were hit particularly hard — 43% of the state's gas stations remained out of fuel Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.