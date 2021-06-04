Expert to study mental disabilty claim of death row inmate ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 1:15 p.m.
1 of11 Rolanda Holman attends to her father, Pastor Carl Payne, during a vigil for Pervis Payne outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Memphis. A hearing is scheduled Friday in the case of Payne, a Tennessee death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence and whose lawyers filed a petition saying he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Pastor DiArron M. speaks during a vigil for Pervis Payne outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Memphis. A hearing is scheduled Friday in the case of Payne, a Tennessee death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence and whose lawyers filed a petition saying he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Pastor and University of Memphis professor Andre E. Johnson leads a prayer vigil for Pervis Payne outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Memphis. A hearing is scheduled Friday in the case of Payne, a Tennessee death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence and whose lawyers filed a petition saying he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Pastor and University of Memphis professor Andre E. Johnson leads a prayer vigil for Pervis Payne outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Memphis. A hearing is scheduled Friday in the case of Payne, a Tennessee death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence and whose lawyers filed a petition saying he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne. A Tennessee judge ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, that an expert hired by a state prosecutors’ office can conduct a mental evaluation of Payne, who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Attorney Kelley Henry, center, talks to supporters of her client, Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. A judge ruled Friday that an expert hired by a state prosecutors' office can conduct a mental evaluation of Payne, who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. Adrian Sainz/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Rolanda Holman, center right, speaks during a prayer vigil for her brother, Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. A judge ruled Friday that an expert hired by a state prosecutors' office can conduct a mental evaluation of Payne, who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. Adrian Sainz/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An expert hired by a state prosecutors' office can conduct a mental evaluation of a Tennessee death row inmate who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed for the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago, a judge ruled Friday.
Lawyers for Pervis Payne filed a petition May 12 asking a judge to declare that he cannot be executed for the 1987 killings because he is intellectually disabled. The move came one day after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill making retroactive Tennessee’s law that prohibits the execution of the intellectually disabled.