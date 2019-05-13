https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Expert-Chinese-trade-bad-weather-hurt-Arkansas-13841265.php
Expert: Chinese trade, bad weather hurt Arkansas' pecan crop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An academic says Chinese tariffs and bad weather during harvest season have hurt Arkansas' pecan industry.
Pecans are the state's top nut. The U.S. produces around 80% of the world's pecans.
But China, the biggest foreign consumer of U.S.-grown pecans, levied a 47% tariff on U.S. pecans in July in retaliation for tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on a wide variety of Chinese-made goods.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that University of Central Arkansas associate professor Scott Nadler told roughly 30 pecan growers at a workshop last weekend that China is beefing up its own pecan output.
