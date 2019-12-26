Expelled Arizona lawmaker cannot claim wrongful termination

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican who became the first state lawmaker in the U.S. expelled after the emergence of the #MeToo movement cannot claim wrongful termination for his ouster by the Arizona House, a judge has ruled.

Former Rep. Don Shooter sued the state earlier this year over his Feb. 1, 2018 ouster by a 56-3 House vote.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge said in a Dec. 20 decision that Shooter “is not entitled to assert a cause of action for wrongful termination" for the House move, suggesting the legislative decision differed from an employer firing an employee.

The decision also noted the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers laid out by the Arizona constitution.

A fellow state House representative and the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper were among the many women who alleged Shooter subjected them to sexually inappropriate comments and actions. The lawmaker from the southern Arizona city of Yuma was elected to the Senate in 2010, and moved to the House in 2016.

Shooter had acknowledged making "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments, but denied the sexual harassment allegations.

The #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct spread widely in the fall of 2017, targeting men in Hollywood, politics and business.