Expanded 'move over' law taking effect in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A law requiring Maryland motorists to change lanes or slow down when passing work trucks is taking effect this week.

TV station WRC reports waste and recycling trucks, service vehicles and utilities vehicles are newly protected under the expanded "move over" law that kicks in Monday.

Previously, only emergency vehicles, law enforcement vehicles and tow trucks were covered.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says if it's impossible to switch lanes, drivers must slow down. Violations are a misdemeanor, and drivers are subject to a fine.

Lawmakers said the change will help protect people like 30-year-old Laurel sanitation worker Marcus Colbert, who was killed on the job last year when an SUV crashed into his garbage truck.

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com