Jody Hyman / Contributed

NEW MILFORD — “Take a Closer Look — Eastern Box Turtle” is on display inside the front entrance of the New Milford Public Library at 24 Main Street.

These photographs are the third in a series by New Milford resident and library staff member Jody Hyman. After spending an afternoon in her yard, she discovered a turtle resting under a bench when she went out to photograph the sunset after dinner.