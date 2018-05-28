Exhibit explores Newton artwork

The New Milford Historical Society is presenting an exhibit, “Edith Newton: An Artist of History,” an exhibit based on the drawings, lithographs and short stories of 20th century local artist Edith Newton, through June 30.

Rather than idealize the country scenery and setting that inspired her work, she captured everything exactly as it was, with the skilled hand and eye of a pupil influenced by early 20th century instruction at the Corcoran School of Art and the Art Student’s League.

She encapsulated local culture, which made her an important figure in the preservation of New Milford history. Newton was a nationally recognized artist, with works in the collections of the New York Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibition will be on view in the Boardman Store Gallery and has been organized by student interns Kate Harvison and Jeffrey Schlyer, seniors at New Milford High School.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.