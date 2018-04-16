Ex-speaker's Ohio House seat will go to GOP primary winner

FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger marks the passage of legislation to rename Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, during an event at the airport in Columbus, Ohio. Democrat Richard Cordray said Wednesday, April 11, 2018, it was "highly inappropriate" for Ohio's attorney general to call House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger in the middle of a federal investigation and the exchange must be investigated. Rosenberger announced Tuesday night, April 10, that he is resigning from office amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The winner of the Republican primary will hold ex-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's vacant Ohio House seat for the rest of the year.

The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reports that is the deal struck by Rosenberger's GOP caucus, which has the job of appointing his successor.

The 36-year-old Rosenberger, of Clarksville, resigned last week amid an FBI inquiry surrounding his activities. He initially said he'd leave May 1, but made his exit immediate on Friday following political pressure.

That leaves the 91st District seat in southwest Ohio open until the May faceoff between Highland County commissioner Shane Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis is decided. The winner faces Democrat Justin Grimes in November.

House spokesman Brad Miller says waiting for the primary wasn't ideal but lawmakers determined it was fairest to both candidates.

