Ex-school officer gets life in prison for child sex crimes

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — A former school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas, has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping and abusing a child younger than 14.

Mark Scheetz, 32, of Norton, was sentenced Tuesday in Norton County District Court, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. In April, a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14, two counts of rape, sexual exploitation of a child and intimidating a witness.