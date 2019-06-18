Ex-rival backs Boris Johnson in UK leadership race

Conservative Party leadership contender Andrea Leadsom arrives to launch her campaign, in London, Tuesday June 11, 2019. The Conservatives are holding an election to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned as party leader last week after failing to lead Britain out of the European Union on schedule. less Conservative Party leadership contender Andrea Leadsom arrives to launch her campaign, in London, Tuesday June 11, 2019. The Conservatives are holding an election to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who ... more Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Ex-rival backs Boris Johnson in UK leadership race 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — A former candidate to lead Britain's Conservative Party has thrown her support behind front-runner Boris Johnson.

Andrea Leadsom, an ardent backer of Britain's exit from the European Union, told LBC Radio that she's backing Johnson, because "I think he will be a very good leader for our country."

Leadsom's endorsement came as the leadership contenders move to a knockout round and television debate Tuesday.

The goal is to win the coveted slot on the postal ballot being sent to Conservative Party members nationwide — a vote that will decide the next leader and the next prime minister.

The contest will choose a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to secure Parliament's approval for her Brexit deal.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit