A former Portsmouth police commissioner reached a plea deal in connection to charges that she encouraged her partner to shoot at a teenager who mistakenly entered the couple’s home looking for a party in 2018.

Brenna Cavanaugh will not serve jail time according to an agreement filed with the Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday, the Portsmouth Herald reported. The plea agreement ends the possibility of a second trial for Cavanaugh.

Her partner, Mark Gray, was charged in the same case for admittedly firing a gun when the couple was awakened by an intruder and chased him out of the house and onto the street.

Cavanaugh was accused of telling Gray to “get your gun” then “shoot” or “shoot him.”

It was later revealed that the intruder was a teenager whom the couple had met before and who said he entered the house through an unlocked door. He was not injured.

Gray was found not guilty of all charges.

Cavanaugh was initially convicted of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree assault and being an accomplice to criminal mischief for allegedly encouraging Gray to shoot. She also lost her job.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed those convictions in December finding that the judge in the case was wrong in not allowing a self-defense jury instruction during her first trial.

Under the plea deal, Cavanaugh will complete 150 hours of community service within six months, “meaningfully participate in and complete” counseling, treatment and educational programs as directed and to make restitution, the newspaper reported.

Cavanaugh’s attorney, Michael Zaino, told the newspaper that he did not know when a sentencing hearing would be scheduled and declined to comment.