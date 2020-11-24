Ex-hospital worker charged with sexually assaulting patient

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former behavioral health specialist at a psychiatric hospital in Rhode Island has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile patient, state police said in a statement.

Nikkilas Jones, 30, of Warwick, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault, police said Monday.

Jones was employed at Bradley Hospital in East Providence from November 2016 until October 2019. He was charged last week with assaulting the patient on two separate occasions in late 2018, police said.

Jones voluntarily turned himself in to Superior Court on Friday where he was arraigned and released on $20,000 bond.

No defense attorney was listed in online court records. He's due back in court on Feb. 22.

An email seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Bradley Hospital. The facility provides mental health care services to infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

The investigation remains open.