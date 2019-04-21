Ex-governor's farm could be Sioux Falls' next commercial hub

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Developers want to turn the Sioux Falls farm of a former South Dakota governor into the next bustling commercial district as the city expands eastward.

Ryan Tysdal is the great nephew of former Gov. Joe Foss and now owns the farmland in east Sioux Falls that's poised to become a major development.

Tysdal, who's a commercial broker for Van Buskirk Companies, tells the Argus Leader that the development is uniquely positioned for grocery stores and big national chains.

The development, named Foss Fields, sits near the addition of the new Interstate 90 and Veterans Parkway interchange.

City and state officials have worked for the last couple of years to extend the parkway to the interstate, which would open the door to commuters and out-of-town shoppers.

