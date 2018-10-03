Ex-girlfriend of Bills' McCoy alleges physical abuse

ATLANTA (AP) — LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend says in a new court filing that the Buffalo Bills running back physically abused her during their nearly two-year relationship.

Delicia Cordon on Tuesday filed an amended lawsuit against McCoy alleging physical abuse. She also directly accuses him of arranging a July 10 home invasion at a home he owns just outside Atlanta that left her bloodied.

McCoy has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and did so again when speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday.

A previous version of her lawsuit didn't mention physical abuse against her and didn't directly accuse him of playing a role in the home invasion. The new version also expands on her previous allegations that McCoy abused his young son and dog.

The amended lawsuit seeks more than $50 million in damages.