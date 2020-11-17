Ex-felon arrested after standoff in Fernley; no one hurt

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — An ex-felon has been arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team in Fernley.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office says an unidentified woman and her children exited the residence before Donald Heacock surrendered following the brief standoff Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt.

Heacock’s criminal history indicated he could be in possession of stolen firearms, stolen property and narcotics, the Nevada Appeal reported.

The standoff began when Lyon County sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team served a warrant at 6 a.m. his residence about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

Heacock was being held on suspicion of being ex-felon in possession of firearms failure to register and felony eluding, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer or would be appointed one.