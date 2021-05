KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses a former Klamath Falls police officer of stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence locker and then overdosing on the drugs in his police cruiser.

The indictment says the officer’s cruiser jumped a median, veered into oncoming traffic and caused a multi-car crash at a local intersection on Nov. 27, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.