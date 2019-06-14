Ex-commissioner files defamation lawsuit against colleagues

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Utah County commissioner who was investigated for sexual harassment is suing other members of the commission for defamation, alleging they spread fabricated allegations.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Greg Graves filed the lawsuit Tuesday, claiming commissioners Nathan Ivie and Bill Lee led people to believe he was guilty of the allegations.

A county employee filed a complaint in October 2017, claiming Graves touched her inappropriately.

An investigation couldn't confirm a sexual assault claim, but found he retaliated against the woman.

Graves left office at the end of his term in January.

Graves referred questions to his attorney Wednesday.

His lawyer, Ryan Schriever, says the injury to Graves' reputation was real. He declined to comment further.

The county's attorney, Andrew Morse, says Graves' claims are meritless.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com