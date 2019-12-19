Ex-campaign manager takes deal in petition signatures case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former campaign manager who was accused of faking signatures on a petition document for a U.S. House candidate has pleaded guilty.

Noah Wasserman entered the pleas Wednesday in Des Moines to five misdemeanor counts of tampering with records, The Des Moines Register reported. Prosecutors dropped other counts in return for Wasserman's pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

He'd been directing the 2018 Democratic primary campaign for Theresa Greenfield in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. In March 2018 Greenfield withdrew her petition signatures shortly before the deadline and announced that her campaign manager had faked signatures.

Wasserman admitted in a full-page ad in The Des Moines Sunday Register on April 7 that he had falsified signatures in petition documents for Greenfield and other Iowa candidates.

Greenfield attempted to collect new signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. She failed and ended her election bid. Cindy Axne won the primary and then beat Republican David Young in the November election.