Ex-cafe manager ordered to repay owner $200,000

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former manager of a Connecticut restaurant has been ordered by a judge to repay nearly $200,000 to the eatery's owner.

The Connecticut Post reports that the judge on Thursday ruled that Robert Manere's explanation that he used the money to pay his car loan, health insurance, credit cards and other loans did not justify him taking money from the Seagrape Cafe in Fairfield.

Manere had been sued by the owner, Peter Collins, who said in the suit that after the cafe closed to repair damage caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Manere took cash from the business to pay personal and family expenses despite an agreement he would not.

Manere's attorney disagreed with the ruling and said he would appeal.

Manere, who was fired, was not criminally charged.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com