Henry Ruggs' lawyers want to block medical records release KEN RITTER, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 12:05 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.
Ruggs didn't appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.