Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in Sri Lanka’s new PM

FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe attends a meeting with media representatives and civil society members at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe plans to step down, clearing the way for Parliament to choose a new prime minister to work with newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in his brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to name his Cabinet later, on the advice of the new prime minister.

Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down as prime minister earlier Thursday to clear the way for the president to form his government.

Mahinda Rajapaksa is credited with a military victory ending a 26-year separatist civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels during his presidency from 2005 to 2015.