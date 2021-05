HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mark Nordenberg, the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, on Monday became the state high court's appointee and the tie-breaking fifth member of the panel that will redraw boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts.

The state Supreme Court delivered the news in an official court docket entry and in a letter to the Legislature's caucus leaders from the chief justice, Max Baer, who is a fellow Pittsburgher.