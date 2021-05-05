Ex-Missouri educator pleads guilty to child porn counts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former paraprofessional in suburban Kansas City has pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography after investigators say they found thousands of images and videos at his home of infants and toddlers being sexually assaulted.

Steven Allen, 45, of Independence, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of producing the child pornography and a single count of distributing child pornography over the internet, federal prosecutors for western Missouri said in a news release.