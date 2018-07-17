Ex-Iowa first lady Mari Culver diagnosed with breast cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa first lady Mari Culver has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will start treatment Thursday.

A family spokesman confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday.

Culver shared the news, first to friends and then publicly, to encourage women and men to seek regular screenings. She says in a statement that early detection improves the likelihood of a positive outcome.

She writes in a social media post, "I hope I am lucky — that it truly is early and my prognosis is good."

Her husband, Chet Culver, was Iowa governor from 2007 to 2011. She works as an Iowa assistant attorney general.