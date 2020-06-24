Ex-Harrisonville teacher charged with student sexual contact

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former Harrisonville High School teacher and coach has been charged with five counts of sexual contact with a student, prosecutors said.

A warrant has been issued for Joseph Dahman, the son of the district’s former superintendent, Harrisonville police said Wednesday.

Public records released earlier this year showed the Harrisonville School District paid a total of $4 million to settle two lawsuits that accused Dahman of having sexual relationships with two students, The Kansas City Star reported.

Dahman resigned in 2017 after being placed on administrative leave when the investigation began. His father, Frank Dahman, resigned as superintendent the following year, after being put on leave without public explanation.

Police began investigating Joseph Dahman in August 2017 for inappropriate contact with a student who was 15 at the time, according to charging documents. Days after the investigation started, another girl, who was 17, told a Harrisonville High School counselor she had sex with Dahman during the summer.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Dahman.