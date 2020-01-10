Ex-Guardsman pleads guilty to double-billing government

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard who managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators for the military at Camp Withycombe outside Portland pleaded guilty to double-billing the government for repairs that were never made.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dominic Caputo, of Clackamas, also agreed Thursday to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the plea agreement.

Caputo pleaded guilty to making a false statement before U.S .District Judge Karin J. Immergut and had four counts of wire fraud dismissed.

Prosecutors said Caputo sought reimbursement for bogus repairs on 1,380 engines, generators and other parts by submitting false work orders to the U.S. Army-Communications-Electronics Command. The fraud occurred from 2012 through 2014, according to the indictment.

The Oregon National Guard operated the maintenance site at Camp Withycombe to refurbish out-of-service electronic equipment owned by the Department of Defense.

Prosecutors noted that Caputo did not receive any personal benefit from the fraud. He said he took the actions to protect the program he worked for and his employees' jobs and believed at the time they could make up the shortage in production and supply the quantity of paid-for engines.

A spokesman for the Oregon Military Department said Caputo resigned from the Oregon National Guard in 2014.