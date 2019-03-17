Ex-Goldman exec scrutinized for economic development post

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former top Goldman Sachs executive nominated to oversee economic development policy in Connecticut has found himself answering many questions about his role in the nation's mortgage meltdown of 2007-08.

David Lehman has spent hours talking publicly and privately to lawmakers about his time at the investment bank since Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced his nomination last month.

Lehman still awaits confirmation in the Senate, where Democrats, who are the chamber's majority party, have raised some of the loudest concerns.

Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney says he was surprised by Lehman's nomination. He says legislative attorneys are reviewing a U.S. Senate investigation of the financial crisis.

Looney says that if "nothing dramatic" is found, he's inclined to vote for Lehman, who denies doing anything untoward while employed by Goldman Sachs.