Ex-FBI director James Comey to talk Trump at book event

BOSTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is in Boston to promote his new book, in which he pronounces President Donald Trump as "morally unfit" for office.

Harvard Book Store is hosting the sold-out presentation of his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," at the Back Bay Events Center at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Comey served as FBI director from 2013 to 2017, and was in charge of overseeing the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, as well as ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In the book, Comey likens Trump to a mafia boss, and calls him "unethical and untethered to truth." Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017.

The event will include a question and answer session with the audience.