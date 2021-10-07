Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project to be sentenced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive who oversaw a $9 billion plan to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina is getting ready to go to prison, more than four years after he announced the mammoth project had failed without ever generating a watt of power.
Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. On Thursday, the former utility executive faces a federal judge who will decide whether to accept that deal and make him the first executive put behind bars for the nuclear energy project debacle.